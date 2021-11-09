Recap: Inari Medical Q3 Earnings

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Earnings

Inari Medical their estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $34,201,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 15.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inari Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.05 0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.07 0.13 0.13 0.12 Revenue Estimate 59.65M 55.13M 41.08M 26.53M Revenue Actual 63.45M 57.40M 48.61M 38.72M

