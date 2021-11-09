Recap: Inari Medical Q3 Earnings
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Inari Medical their estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $34,201,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 15.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inari Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.05
|0.01
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.13
|0.13
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|59.65M
|55.13M
|41.08M
|26.53M
|Revenue Actual
|63.45M
|57.40M
|48.61M
|38.72M
