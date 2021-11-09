Recap: Repay Holdings Q3 Earnings
Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Repay Holdings their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $23,490,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Repay Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.16
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.18
|0.17
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|44.44M
|44.87M
|38.72M
|36.62M
|Revenue Actual
|48.41M
|47.52M
|41.44M
|37.63M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings