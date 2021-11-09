Recap: Repay Holdings Q3 Earnings

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Repay Holdings their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $23,490,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Repay Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.16 0.11 EPS Actual 0.16 0.18 0.17 0.12 Revenue Estimate 44.44M 44.87M 38.72M 36.62M Revenue Actual 48.41M 47.52M 41.44M 37.63M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.