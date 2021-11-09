 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NetEase 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NetEase 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NTES: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 318.88 shares of NetEase at the time with $1,000. This investment in NTES would have produced an average annual return of 25.95%. Currently, NetEase has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion.

NetEase's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $58,457.61 today based on a price of $101.265 for NTES at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

 

