Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning West Pharmaceutical Servs Stock In The Last 15 Years

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 12.12% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In WST: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 40.06 shares of West Pharmaceutical Servs at the time with $1,000. This investment in WST would have produced an average annual return of 20.49%. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Servs has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Servs's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $19,740.5 today based on a price of $413.38 for WST at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 10X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

