If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 15 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 18.63% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In MA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 105.04 shares of Mastercard at the time with $1,000. This investment in MA would have produced an average annual return of 27.0%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $337.40 billion.

Mastercard's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Mastercard you would have approximately $42,946.68 today.

In other words, you would have more than 40X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

