Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 21.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In AAPL: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 329.41 shares of Apple at the time with $1,000. This investment in AAPL would have produced an average annual return of 29.85%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion.

Apple's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $58,818.94 today based on a price of $150.9474 for AAPL at the time of writing. In other words, you would have more than 50X'd your money.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

