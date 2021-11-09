 Skip to main content

Sysco Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Backs FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
  • Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYYreported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 40% year-on-year and 8% against Q1 FY19, to $16.5 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $15.87 billion.
  • The U.S. Foodservice operations sales rose 46.5% Y/Y, and International Foodservice sales grew 33.8%.
  • Gross profit increased 33.9% Y/Y to $3.0 billion and the gross margin fell 79 basis points to 18.1%.
  • The operating margin improved 28 basis points to 3.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 50.6% to $631.7 million. Non-GAAP operating margin improved 107 basis points to 4.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 62.5% Y/Y to $852.8 million in the quarter.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.83 missed the analyst consensus of $0.86.
  • Sysco held $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $110.8 million in the quarter.
  • Sysco also reiterated its fiscal year 2022 guidance.
  • Price Action: SYY shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $80.72 on the last check Tuesday.

