 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sysco Stock Gains On Strong Q4, Raised FY22 EPS Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
Sysco Stock Gains On Strong Q4, Raised FY22 EPS Outlook
  • Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYYreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 82% year-on-year, to $16.14 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $14.23 billion.
  • The U.S. Foodservice Operations revenue rose 88.4% Y/Y, and International Foodservice Operations revenue grew 83.4%.
  • Gross profit increased 86.2% Y/Y to $2.9 billion and the profit margin expanded 41 basis points to 18.9%.
  • Operating expenses rose 11.9% to $2.3 billion.
  • The operating margin was 3.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 207.2% to $569.7 million.
  • The company held $3 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $1.9 billion for the entire year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $781.1 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beat the analyst consensus of $0.60.
  • Outlook: Sysco raised the FY22 EPS outlook to $3.33 - $3.53 versus the consensus of $3.32.
  • Price action: SYY shares are trading higher by 6.41% at $78.19 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYY)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; comScore Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Sysco Tops Q4 Views
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
Recap: Sysco Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Rebounds
5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com