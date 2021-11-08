Recap: Hanger Q3 Earnings

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hanger their estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $33,190,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hanger's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 -0.23 -0.05 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.27 -0.08 0.36 0.20 Revenue Estimate 271.23M 238.80M 261.06M 244.75M Revenue Actual 280.82M 237.47M 277.34M 256.64M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.