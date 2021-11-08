Recap: Hanger Q3 Earnings
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hanger their estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $33,190,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hanger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|-0.23
|-0.05
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|-0.08
|0.36
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|271.23M
|238.80M
|261.06M
|244.75M
|Revenue Actual
|280.82M
|237.47M
|277.34M
|256.64M
