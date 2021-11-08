Recap: Virgin Galactic Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Virgin Galactic Hldgs their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,580,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Virgin Galactic Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.33
|-0.27
|-0.31
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|-0.39
|-0.55
|-0.31
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|380.00K
|330.00K
|520.00K
|1.07M
|Revenue Actual
|571.00K
|0
|0
|0
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings