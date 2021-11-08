Recap: Virgin Galactic Hldgs Q3 Earnings

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virgin Galactic Hldgs their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.28, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,580,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virgin Galactic Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.33 -0.27 -0.31 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.39 -0.55 -0.31 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 380.00K 330.00K 520.00K 1.07M Revenue Actual 571.00K 0 0 0

