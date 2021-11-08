Envestnet: Q3 Earnings Insights

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Envestnet their estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $50,494,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Envestnet's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.61 0.65 0.58 EPS Actual 0.67 0.64 0.69 0.72 Revenue Estimate 283.74M 273.55M 258.66M 245.08M Revenue Actual 288.74M 275.11M 263.82M 252.56M

