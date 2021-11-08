Envestnet: Q3 Earnings Insights
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Envestnet their estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $50,494,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Envestnet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.61
|0.65
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.64
|0.69
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|283.74M
|273.55M
|258.66M
|245.08M
|Revenue Actual
|288.74M
|275.11M
|263.82M
|252.56M
