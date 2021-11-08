Recap: Federal Agricultural Q3 Earnings
Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Federal Agricultural their estimated earnings by 2.67%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.62, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4,020,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Federal Agricultural's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.61
|2.41
|2.29
|2.25
|EPS Actual
|2.77
|2.39
|2.45
|2.57
|Revenue Estimate
|58.13M
|57.59M
|53.14M
|51.43M
|Revenue Actual
|55.66M
|58.55M
|59.69M
|56.91M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings