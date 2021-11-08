Amphastar Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.24, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $28,767,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.18 0.14 0.14 EPS Actual 0.21 0.27 0.16 0.15 Revenue Estimate 101.78M 97.26M 88.94M 91.26M Revenue Actual 101.66M 103.02M 95.92M 83.43M

