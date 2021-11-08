Recap: PRA Group Q3 Earnings

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PRA Group their estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4,166,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 8.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PRA Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.75 0.62 0.63 EPS Actual 1.22 1.27 0.65 0.92 Revenue Estimate 257.01M 272.58M 252.10M 254.25M Revenue Actual 285.63M 289.47M 273.86M 267.86M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.