Recap: PRA Group Q3 Earnings
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PRA Group their estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4,166,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49, which was followed by a 8.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PRA Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.75
|0.62
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|1.27
|0.65
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|257.01M
|272.58M
|252.10M
|254.25M
|Revenue Actual
|285.63M
|289.47M
|273.86M
|267.86M
