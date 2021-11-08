Lincoln Educational Services: Q3 Earnings Insights
Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
Lincoln Educational Servs their estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $10,267,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.10
|0.23
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.13
|0.31
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|73.44M
|76.83M
|78.59M
|74.35M
|Revenue Actual
|80.46M
|78.00M
|81.79M
|78.79M
