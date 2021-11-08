Lincoln Educational Services: Q3 Earnings Insights

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lincoln Educational Servs their estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,267,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.10 0.23 0.02 EPS Actual 0.06 0.13 0.31 0.08 Revenue Estimate 73.44M 76.83M 78.59M 74.35M Revenue Actual 80.46M 78.00M 81.79M 78.79M

