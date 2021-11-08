Reata Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reata Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 41.2%, reporting an EPS of $-1.27 versus an estimate of $-2.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,990,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76, which was followed by a 18.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reata Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-2.08
|-2.10
|-2.16
|-1.98
|EPS Actual
|-1.32
|-1.16
|-1.25
|-1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|1.25M
|1.19M
|1.44M
|1.27M
|Revenue Actual
|2.22M
|944.00K
|3.19M
|1.40M
