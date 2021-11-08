 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Reata Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:
Reata Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 41.2%, reporting an EPS of $-1.27 versus an estimate of $-2.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,990,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76, which was followed by a 18.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reata Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -2.08 -2.10 -2.16 -1.98
EPS Actual -1.32 -1.16 -1.25 -1.31
Revenue Estimate 1.25M 1.19M 1.44M 1.27M
Revenue Actual 2.22M 944.00K 3.19M 1.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (RETA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2021
A Preview Of Reata Pharmaceuticals's Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead-Merck Collaborate For Breast Cancer Study, Decision Day For ANI Pharma, Pfizer Gets Canadian Regulatory Nod, 3 IPOs
Reata Pharmaceuticals's Return on Invested Capital Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com