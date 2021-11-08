Reata Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 41.2%, reporting an EPS of $-1.27 versus an estimate of $-2.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,990,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76, which was followed by a 18.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reata Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -2.08 -2.10 -2.16 -1.98 EPS Actual -1.32 -1.16 -1.25 -1.31 Revenue Estimate 1.25M 1.19M 1.44M 1.27M Revenue Actual 2.22M 944.00K 3.19M 1.40M

