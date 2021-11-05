Earnings Preview For Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.21

Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 73.33%, which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crawford & Company Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.18 0.14 EPS Actual 0.26 0.15 0.23 0.29 Price Change % -3.76% -2.31% 7.18% 9.66%

Stock Performance

Shares of Crawford & Company Common Stock were trading at $8.4051 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

