Farmer Bros: Q1 Earnings Insights
Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Farmer Bros their estimated earnings by 62.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.37, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,092,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 4.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Farmer Bros's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.36
|-0.13
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.61
|-0.78
|-0.95
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|97.40M
|107.37M
|108.40M
|99.92M
|Revenue Actual
|102.86M
|93.15M
|104.57M
|97.27M
