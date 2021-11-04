 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Farmer Bros: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
Farmer Bros: Q1 Earnings Insights

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Farmer Bros their estimated earnings by 62.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,092,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 4.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farmer Bros's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.36 -0.13 -0.15
EPS Actual -0.61 -0.78 -0.95 -0.37
Revenue Estimate 97.40M 107.37M 108.40M 99.92M
Revenue Actual 102.86M 93.15M 104.57M 97.27M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (FARM)

Closing Out the Quarter: Tech Rebounds a Bit but Supply Chain Issues Slam Bed, Bath & Beyond
Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings