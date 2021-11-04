Farmer Bros: Q1 Earnings Insights

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Farmer Bros their estimated earnings by 62.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,092,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 4.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farmer Bros's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.36 -0.13 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.78 -0.95 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 97.40M 107.37M 108.40M 99.92M Revenue Actual 102.86M 93.15M 104.57M 97.27M

