Recap: CryoPort Q3 Earnings
CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CryoPort their estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $45,521,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CryoPort's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.18
|-0.11
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.16
|-0.13
|-0.26
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|51.38M
|46.78M
|43.95M
|10.78M
|Revenue Actual
|56.19M
|53.28M
|48.36M
|11.17M
