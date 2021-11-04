 Skip to main content

Recap: CryoPort Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:14pm   Comments
Recap: CryoPort Q3 Earnings

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CryoPort their estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $45,521,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CryoPort's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.18 -0.11 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.16 -0.13 -0.26 -0.29
Revenue Estimate 51.38M 46.78M 43.95M 10.78M
Revenue Actual 56.19M 53.28M 48.36M 11.17M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

