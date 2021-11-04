Recap: Crane Q3 Earnings
Crane (NYSE:CR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Crane their estimated earnings by 38.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.36, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $98,700,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 4.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Crane's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.38
|1.29
|1.1
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.89
|1.83
|1.66
|1
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|770.65M
|757.88M
|783.54M
|737.92M
|670.69M
|Revenue Actual
|833.50M
|796.40M
|833.50M
|726.40M
|734.80M
