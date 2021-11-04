 Skip to main content

Recap: Crane Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Crane (NYSE:CR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crane their estimated earnings by 38.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.36, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $98,700,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 4.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crane's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.36 1.38 1.29 1.1 0.79
EPS Actual 1.89 1.83 1.66 1 1.05
Revenue Estimate 770.65M 757.88M 783.54M 737.92M 670.69M
Revenue Actual 833.50M 796.40M 833.50M 726.40M 734.80M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

