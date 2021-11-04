Pinterest: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pinterest their estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.23, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $190,316,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 18.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pinterest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.07
|0.32
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.11
|0.43
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|561.88M
|473.66M
|645.58M
|377.68M
|Revenue Actual
|613.21M
|485.23M
|705.62M
|442.62M
