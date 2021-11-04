 Skip to main content

Pinterest: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 4:32pm
Pinterest: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pinterest their estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.23, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $190,316,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 18.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinterest's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.07 0.32 0.02
EPS Actual 0.25 0.11 0.43 0.13
Revenue Estimate 561.88M 473.66M 645.58M 377.68M
Revenue Actual 613.21M 485.23M 705.62M 442.62M

