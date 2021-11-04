 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Magnite's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Magnite's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q3, Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) posted sales of $131.87 million. Earnings were up 55.13%, but Magnite still reported an overall loss of $20.57 million. In Q2, Magnite brought in $114.54 million in sales but lost $45.84 million in earnings.

Why Is ROCE Significant?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q3, Magnite posted an ROCE of -0.02%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Magnite is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.

For Magnite, a negative ROCE ratio of -0.02% suggests that management may not be effectively allocating their capital.Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns; poor capital allocation can be a leech on the performance of a company over time.

Analyst Predictions

Magnite reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.14/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.18/share.

 

Related Articles (MGNI)

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2021
Price Over Earnings Overview: Magnite
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings