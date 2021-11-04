 Skip to main content

TC Energy's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 10:45am   Comments
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2021-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TC Energy will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.80

TC Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 28.36%, which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TC Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.67
EPS Actual 0.86 0.92 0.99 0.71
Price Change % -1.14% 0.33% -0.6% -0.53%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy were trading at $53.95 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

