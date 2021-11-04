Recap: Gogo Q3 Earnings
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gogo their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $20,647,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gogo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.13
|-0.32
|-0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|-0.07
|-0.19
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|75.14M
|73.85M
|69.09M
|111.43M
|Revenue Actual
|82.38M
|73.87M
|77.63M
|66.53M
