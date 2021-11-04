 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Gogo Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Gogo Q3 Earnings

 

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gogo their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,647,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gogo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.13 -0.32 -0.77
EPS Actual 0.12 -0.07 -0.19 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 75.14M 73.85M 69.09M 111.43M
Revenue Actual 82.38M 73.87M 77.63M 66.53M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (GOGO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021
Why JPMorgan Sees 7% Upside In Gogo?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com