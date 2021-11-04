Recap: Gogo Q3 Earnings

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gogo their estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,647,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gogo's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.13 -0.32 -0.77 EPS Actual 0.12 -0.07 -0.19 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 75.14M 73.85M 69.09M 111.43M Revenue Actual 82.38M 73.87M 77.63M 66.53M

