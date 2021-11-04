 Skip to main content

Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.25 -0.23 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.24 -0.24 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 1.36M 1.83M 1.98M 870.00K
Revenue Actual 3.10M 434.00K 1.50M 1.19M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

