Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.25 -0.23 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.24 -0.24 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 1.36M 1.83M 1.98M 870.00K Revenue Actual 3.10M 434.00K 1.50M 1.19M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.