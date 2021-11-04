Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Adaptimmune Therapeutics their estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $10,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.25
|-0.23
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.24
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.36M
|1.83M
|1.98M
|870.00K
|Revenue Actual
|3.10M
|434.00K
|1.50M
|1.19M
