Nova: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nova their estimated earnings by 27.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $43,228,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nova's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.62 0.52 0.47 EPS Actual 0.90 0.70 0.55 0.57 Revenue Estimate 88.38M 79.79M 69.90M 65.42M Revenue Actual 97.75M 84.13M 76.30M 69.48M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Nova management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.85 and $0.98 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -21.12% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Nova, a bearish signal to many investors.

