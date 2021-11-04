Nova: Q3 Earnings Insights
Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Nova their estimated earnings by 27.47%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $43,228,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 1.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nova's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.62
|0.52
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.70
|0.55
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|88.38M
|79.79M
|69.90M
|65.42M
|Revenue Actual
|97.75M
|84.13M
|76.30M
|69.48M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Nova management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.85 and $0.98 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -21.12% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Nova, a bearish signal to many investors.
