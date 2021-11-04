 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10x Genomics Clocks 74% Jump In Q3 Revenues; Raises Top End Of Sales Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:
10x Genomics Clocks 74% Jump In Q3 Revenues; Raises Top End Of Sales Guidance
  • 10x Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXGreported Q3 sales of $125.3 million, beating the consensus of $122.62 million.
  • Sales increased 74% Y/Y, primarily due to increased consumables revenue driven by growth in the instrument installed base.
  • The gross margin remained flat at 80% as the impact in shifting product mix offset lower accrued royalties related to the Bio-Rad litigation.
  • The company's net loss for the quarter narrowed to $(17.2) million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $(65.8) million, beating the consensus Wall Street analyst estimate of $(0.20).
  • 10x Genomics had $600.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3.
  • Guidance: The Company revised its FY21 revenue guidance to $490 million and $500 million, higher than the prior guidance of $480 million - $500 million.
  • Price Action: TXG shares closed at $164.16 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXG)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cerus Climbs On Earnings, Horizon CFO To Retire, Teva Prices Upsized Sustainability-Linked Senior Note Offering
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
Earnings Preview: 10x Genomics
10x Genomics Earnings Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
Notable 10X Genomics Insider Trades $2.7M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com