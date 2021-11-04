 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Tandem Diabetes Shares Falling Premarket Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Tandem Diabetes Shares Falling Premarket Today?
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDMreported Q3 sales of $179.6 million, +45% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $171.41 million.
  • The Company posted EPS of $0.09, a turnaround from a loss of $(0.15) and beating the Wall Street estimate of $0.06.
  • Worldwide pump shipments increased 43% Y/Y to 31,558 pumps, but lower than 33,817 reported in Q2 FY21.
  • Gross margin improved to 54% from 53%, and operating margin improved to 4% from negative 1%.
  • Domestic pump shipments increased 10% to 20,296 pumps, slightly above 20,665 in Q2 FY21. Domestic sales were $133.1 million, +24%. 
  • International pump shipments increased to 11,262 pumps, but lower than 13,152 in Q2 of FY21. International sales increased 189% to $46.5 million.
  • Tandem Diabetes ended Q3 with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $595.0 million.
  • Guidance: Tandem forecasts sales of $685 million - $695 million (consensus of $684.32 million), compared to prior guidance of $670 million - $685 million.
  • The Company sees International sales of approximately $168 million - $173 million, higher than prior guidance of $160 million - $165 million.
  • Price Action: TNDM shares are trading lower by 10.2% at $127.01 premarket on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Tandem Diabetes Care
Insider Of Tandem Diabetes Care Trades $733.89 Thousand In Company Stock
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics' Clinical Trial Disappointment, Sanofi to Buy Kadmon, Alector Loses 2 Key Executives, ADMA's FDA Nod
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com