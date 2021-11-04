Qiagen Clocks 17% Increase In Non-COVID Product Sales; Raises FY21 Guidance
- Qiagen N.V.'s (NYSE: QGEN) Q3 revenues grew 11% Y/Y to $535 million (+10% at constant exchange rates), well above the consensus of $434.97 million.
- Non-COVID product group sales grew 17% CER to $376 million, cushioning the COVID-19 product group sales decline 4% CER to $159 million.
- Consumables and related revenues grew 13% to $473 million, while instruments fell 3% to $62 million.
- By end market, molecular diagnostics revenues jumped 18 percent to $279 million, while life sciences revenues grew 4 percent to $256 million.
- Adjusted EPS reached $0.58, surpassing the consensus of $0.47.
- Qiagen finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $617.5 million and short-term investments totaling $339.8 million.
- Guidance: Qiagen upgraded its FY21 outlook and now expects sales to grow at least 15% at CER compared to previous guidance of 12%.
- It forecasts adjusted EPS to be at least $2.48 compared to previous guidance of at least $2.42.
- Q4 revenues are expected to decline approximately 9% at CER, and adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $0.60 at CER.
- Price Action: QGEN shares are up 0.69% at $55.73 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
