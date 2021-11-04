 Skip to main content

Qiagen Clocks 17% Increase In Non-COVID Product Sales; Raises FY21 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Qiagen Clocks 17% Increase In Non-COVID Product Sales; Raises FY21 Guidance
  • Qiagen N.V.'s (NYSE: QGENQ3 revenues grew 11% Y/Y to $535 million (+10% at constant exchange rates), well above the consensus of $434.97 million.
  • Non-COVID product group sales grew 17% CER to $376 million, cushioning the COVID-19 product group sales decline 4% CER to $159 million.
  • Consumables and related revenues grew 13% to $473 million, while instruments fell 3% to $62 million. 
  • By end market, molecular diagnostics revenues jumped 18 percent to $279 million, while life sciences revenues grew 4 percent to $256 million.
  • Adjusted EPS reached $0.58, surpassing the consensus of $0.47.
  • Qiagen finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $617.5 million and short-term investments totaling $339.8 million.
  • Guidance: Qiagen upgraded its FY21 outlook and now expects sales to grow at least 15% at CER compared to previous guidance of 12%. 
  • It forecasts adjusted EPS to be at least $2.48 compared to previous guidance of at least $2.42.
  • Q4 revenues are expected to decline approximately 9% at CER, and adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $0.60 at CER.
  • Related: Qiagen's COVID-19 Antigen Test Gets FDA Emergency Use Approval.
  • Price Action: QGEN shares are up 0.69% at $55.73 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

