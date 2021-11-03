Genco Shipping & Trading: Q3 Earnings Insights
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genco Shipping & Trading their estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.41, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $67,728,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 4.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.02
|0.11
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.06
|0.22
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|102.28M
|51.64M
|54.97M
|54.70M
|Revenue Actual
|121.01M
|87.59M
|95.50M
|87.52M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings