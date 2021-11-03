 Skip to main content

Change Healthcare Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings; Refrains From Issuing Guidance Due To OptumInsight Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
  • Change Healthcare Inc's (NASDAQ: CHNGQ2 FY22 sales increased 10% to $826.76 million, missing the consensus of $837.36 million. 
  • Solutions revenue was $774.2 million, up 10%, and Postage revenue sales increased 5% to $52.55 million.
  • Solutions revenue includes the impact of fair value adjustments to deferred revenue resulting from the McKesson exit, which reduced revenue recognized by $3.3 million.
  • The Company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.35, beating the consensus of $0.32.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached $246.5 million, compared with $231.8 million a year ago.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately $80.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and about $4,662.4 million of total debt.
  • The Company and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) entered into an amendment to the Timing Agreement with the DOJ to complete the merger on February 22, 2022.
  • Due to the proposed transaction with OptumInsight, the Company did not provide financial guidance.
  • Price Action: CHNG shares are up 0.12% at $21.55 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

