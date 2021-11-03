Change Healthcare's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) earned $44.14 million, a 2.61% increase from the preceding quarter. Change Healthcare also posted a total of $867.86 million in sales, a 1.48% increase since Q4. In Q4, Change Healthcare earned $43.02 million, and total sales reached $855.16 million.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q1, Change Healthcare posted an ROIC of 0.59%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Change Healthcare, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 0.59% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Change Healthcare reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.41/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.44/share.