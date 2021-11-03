 Skip to main content

Zogenix Earnings Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Zogenix will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.97

Zogenix bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 11.70%, which was followed by a 13.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zogenix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.94 -1.02 -1 -0.98
EPS Actual -1.05 -1 -1.26 -1.05
Price Change % -13.67% 7.64% -4.29% -5.93%

Stock Performance

Shares of Zogenix were trading at $15.27 as of November 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

