 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ViewRay's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:
ViewRay's Earnings: A Preview

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ViewRay will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.16

ViewRay bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 18.75%, which was followed by a 10.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ViewRay's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.17 -0.17 -0.17
EPS Actual -0.19 -0.17 -0.18 -0.19
Price Change % -10.6% 13.81% 1.45% -9.74%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of ViewRay were trading at $7.41 as of November 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 142.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (VRAY)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings