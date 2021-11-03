Why Lyft Shares Are Shifting Gears Today
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Lyft reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $864.4 million, which beat the estimate of $862.68 million and represented an increase of 73% year-over-year.
Lyft reported that it had $2.4 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter.
“We had a great quarter. Driver supply materially improved in Q3, up nearly 45% versus last year, reflecting strong new driver trends. We are well positioned for a continued recovery and I’m excited to build on the momentum in our business," said Logan Green, co-founder and CEO of Lyft.
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained Lyft with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $85 to $77.
Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app.
LYFT Price Action: Lyft has traded as high as $68.28 and as low as $22.90 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 13.70% at $51.53 at time of publication.
Latest Ratings for LYFT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
