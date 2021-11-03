 Skip to main content

Recap: G1 Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:03am   Comments
Recap: G1 Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

 

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

G1 Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.0, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $21,741,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at G1 Therapeutics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.97 -1.07 -0.87 -0.30
EPS Actual -0.94 -0.65 -0.67 -0.31
Revenue Estimate 2.59M 770.00K 4.06M 28.57M
Revenue Actual 6.60M 14.22M 16.55M 26.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

