Recap: G1 Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
G1 Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.0, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $21,741,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at G1 Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.97
|-1.07
|-0.87
|-0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.94
|-0.65
|-0.67
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|2.59M
|770.00K
|4.06M
|28.57M
|Revenue Actual
|6.60M
|14.22M
|16.55M
|26.60M
