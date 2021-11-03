Superior Group of Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Superior Gr of Cos reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4,411,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73, which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Superior Gr of Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|0.35
|0.36
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.66
|0.68
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|114.94M
|123.33M
|132.11M
|107.37M
|Revenue Actual
|130.79M
|140.85M
|145.36M
|127.74M
