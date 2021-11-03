Superior Group of Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Superior Gr of Cos reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4,411,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73, which was followed by a 5.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Superior Gr of Cos's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.35 0.36 0.30 EPS Actual 0.67 0.66 0.68 0.63 Revenue Estimate 114.94M 123.33M 132.11M 107.37M Revenue Actual 130.79M 140.85M 145.36M 127.74M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.