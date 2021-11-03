 Skip to main content

Recap: Athene Holding Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Athene Holding their estimated earnings by 29.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.11, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,449,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.47, which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Athene Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.57 2.16 2.25 1.10
EPS Actual 5.04 3.80 2.85 1.53
Revenue Estimate 1.62B 1.63B 1.52B 1.38B
Revenue Actual 6.42B 4.39B 8.64B 3.27B

