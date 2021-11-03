Recap: Athene Holding Q3 Earnings
Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Athene Holding their estimated earnings by 29.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.11, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,449,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.47, which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Athene Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.57
|2.16
|2.25
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|5.04
|3.80
|2.85
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|1.62B
|1.63B
|1.52B
|1.38B
|Revenue Actual
|6.42B
|4.39B
|8.64B
|3.27B
