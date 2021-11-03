 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Humana Cuts FY21 Earnings Outlook Reflecting Net COVID Headwind
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Humana Cuts FY21 Earnings Outlook Reflecting Net COVID Headwind
  • Humana Inc (NYSE: HUMposts Q3 sales of $20.87 billion, missing the consensus of $20.91 billion. 3Q21 and YTD 2021 results reflect the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The benefits expense ratio increased from 85.3% to 87.1%, while the operating cost ratio declined from 13.2% to 12.2%. The Operating cash flow reached $2.83 billion.
  • Humana posted an adjusted EPS of $4.83, beating the consensus of $4.66.
  • As a result of the surge in COVID cases due to the Delta variant, Humana expects non-COVID Medicare Advantage utilization of 5.5% below baseline in the back of the year while being partially offset by 3% of COVID costs, therefore, again assuming total utilization would be 2.5% below baseline in 2H of FY21.
  • Guidance: Humana is revising its FY21 GAAP EPS guidance to approximately $23.67 from the prior outlook of $24.97 - $25.47.
  • The Company is also revising its FY21 Adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $20.50 from $21.25 - $21.75. 
  • The current FY21 EPS guidance reflects the Company’s updated view of utilization for Q4 of 2021.
  • Updates FY 2021 expected individual Medicare Advantage membership growth to 450,000 members, +11% Y/Y down from previous guidance of 425,000 - 475,000.
  • Price Action: HUM shares closed at $457.11 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HUM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; All Eyes On Fed Decision
5 Stocks To Watch For November 3, 2021
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Humana's Chart
Why Did SVB Leerink Initiate Humana With Outperform?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com