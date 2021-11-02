Recap: Commercial Vehicle Group Q3 Earnings
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:40 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Commercial Vehicle Group their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.3, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $51,913,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Commercial Vehicle Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.07
|0.04
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.27
|-0.05
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|247.96M
|216.87M
|183.90M
|164.73M
|Revenue Actual
|257.94M
|245.12M
|216.00M
|187.70M
