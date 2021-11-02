 Skip to main content

Recap: Commercial Vehicle Group Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 5:45pm   Comments
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:40 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group their estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.3, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $51,913,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 6.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commercial Vehicle Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.07 0.04 -0.07
EPS Actual 0.33 0.27 -0.05 0.21
Revenue Estimate 247.96M 216.87M 183.90M 164.73M
Revenue Actual 257.94M 245.12M 216.00M 187.70M

