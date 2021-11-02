Recap: LiveRamp Holdings Q2 Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings their estimated earnings by 420.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22,629,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 22.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LiveRamp Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.02 0.07 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.09 0.04 0.14 0.03 Revenue Estimate 112.03M 116.14M 113.14M 100.39M Revenue Actual 119.04M 119.17M 119.75M 104.66M

