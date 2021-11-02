Recap: LiveRamp Holdings Q2 Earnings
LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LiveRamp Holdings their estimated earnings by 420.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $22,629,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 22.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LiveRamp Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.07
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.04
|0.14
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|112.03M
|116.14M
|113.14M
|100.39M
|Revenue Actual
|119.04M
|119.17M
|119.75M
|104.66M
