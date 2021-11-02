Recap: Big 5 Sporting Goods Q3 Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods their estimated earnings by 5.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.13, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $15,322,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 9.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big 5 Sporting Goods's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.5 0.90 EPS Actual 1.63 0.9 0.83 1.31 Revenue Estimate 291.65M 260.18M 290.53M 265.99M Revenue Actual 326.02M 272.81M 290.58M 304.96M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.95 and $1.15 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -1.87% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Big 5 Sporting Goods, a bearish signal to many investors.

