Recap: Big 5 Sporting Goods Q3 Earnings
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Big 5 Sporting Goods their estimated earnings by 5.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.13, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $15,322,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55, which was followed by a 9.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Big 5 Sporting Goods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|0.5
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|1.63
|0.9
|0.83
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|291.65M
|260.18M
|290.53M
|265.99M
|Revenue Actual
|326.02M
|272.81M
|290.58M
|304.96M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Big 5 Sporting Goods management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.95 and $1.15 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -1.87% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Big 5 Sporting Goods, a bearish signal to many investors.
