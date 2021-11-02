Devon Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Devon Energy their estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,399,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Devon Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.33
|0.03
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.45
|0.01
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|2.29B
|2.21B
|1.15B
|1.02B
|Revenue Actual
|2.42B
|1.76B
|1.28B
|1.07B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings