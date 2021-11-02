 Skip to main content

Devon Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Devon Energy their estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2,399,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Devon Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.33 0.03 -0.12
EPS Actual 0.60 0.45 0.01 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 2.29B 2.21B 1.15B 1.02B
Revenue Actual 2.42B 1.76B 1.28B 1.07B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

