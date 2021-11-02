 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Integra LifeSciences Stock Rises On Street-Beating Q3 Earnings, Raises FY21 EPS Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 6:01pm   Comments
Share:
Integra LifeSciences Stock Rises On Street-Beating Q3 Earnings, Raises FY21 EPS Guidance
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) shares got a boost as Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.86 topped the consensus forecast of $0.72.
  • Revenues increased 4.5% Y/Y (6.7% organically) to $386.9 million, beating the consensus of 384.58 million, due to higher sales from instruments and Wound Reconstruction & Care.
  •  “Strength across most of our product portfolio, driven by commercial and operational execution and a contribution from our recently launched CereLink ICP monitor, led to third-quarter results near the high end of our guidance range, despite ongoing COVID and supply challenges,” said Integra President & CEO Peter Arduini.
  • The adjusted gross margin was 68.3%, compared to 68.6% in the prior year.
  • The adjusted EBITDA reached $104.32 million, up from $103.15 million a year ago.
  • Cash flow from operations of $82.8 million increased by 18.9%.
  • Guidance: Integra raised its adjusted EPS projections for FY21 from $2.98 - $3.05 to $3.16 - $3.20 (consensus $$3.02). 
  • The Company also reaffirmed sales guidance of $1.54 billion - $1.55 billion, with expectations of coming in at the low end of the range.
  • Price Action: IART shares closed higher by 8.88% at $73.25 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IART)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Reports Solid Q3 Earnings, Regulatory Setback For Legend, Lilly to Supply Additional COVID-19 Antibody Cocktails To US
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 31-Nov. 6): Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits Seizure Drug Approval, Kidney Conference, More IPOs In The Pipeline
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021
Notable Integra Lifesciences Insider Trades $11.46 Million In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com