5 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $22.41 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares rose 0.8% to $44.00 in after-hours trading.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised FY22 earnings guidance. McKesson shares rose 2.9% to $214.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting T-Mobile Us Inc (NYSE: TMUS) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $20.18 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. T-Mobile shares fell 0.3% to $115.50 in after-hours trading.

