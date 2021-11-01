SBA Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SBA Communications reported in-line EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.83, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $66,365,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.69, which was followed by a 1.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SBA Communications's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.33 0.52 0.46 EPS Actual 1.37 -0.11 0.94 0.20 Revenue Estimate 558.05M 539.32M 528.96M 516.04M Revenue Actual 575.53M 548.74M 535.90M 522.94M

