SBA Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SBA Communications reported in-line EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.83, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $66,365,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.69, which was followed by a 1.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SBA Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.33
|0.52
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|-0.11
|0.94
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|558.05M
|539.32M
|528.96M
|516.04M
|Revenue Actual
|575.53M
|548.74M
|535.90M
|522.94M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings