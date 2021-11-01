Cirrus Logic: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cirrus Logic reported in-line EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.63, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $118,561,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cirrus Logic's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.71 1.86 0.90 EPS Actual 0.54 0.66 2.13 1.26 Revenue Estimate 261.76M 302.47M 458.59M 310.56M Revenue Actual 277.25M 293.54M 485.80M 347.32M

