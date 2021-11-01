Cirrus Logic: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cirrus Logic reported in-line EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.63, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $118,561,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cirrus Logic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.71
|1.86
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.66
|2.13
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|261.76M
|302.47M
|458.59M
|310.56M
|Revenue Actual
|277.25M
|293.54M
|485.80M
|347.32M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings