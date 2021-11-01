 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview For Westlake Chemical
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview For Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Westlake Chemical will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.96

Westlake Chemical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 20.96%, which was followed by a 3.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westlake Chemical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 3.34 1.51 0.73 0.45
EPS Actual 4.04 1.87 0.87 0.64
Price Change % -3.69% 4.19% 1.11% -5.22%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical were trading at $97.34 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (WLK)

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 15 Years In This Dividend Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Where Westlake Chemical Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021
Analyst Ratings For Westlake Chemical
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 15 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings