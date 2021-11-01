JELD-WEN Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights
JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding reported in-line EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $34,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JELD-WEN Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.20
|0.38
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.27
|0.45
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|1.16B
|1.04B
|1.10B
|1.09B
|Revenue Actual
|1.25B
|1.09B
|1.15B
|1.11B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
