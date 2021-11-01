SunCoke Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SunCoke Energy reported in-line EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $64,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SunCoke Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.1 -0.11 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.27 0.2 -0.09 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 319.45M 308.40M 240.15M 246.55M Revenue Actual 364.30M 359.90M 310.10M 302.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.