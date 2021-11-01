SunCoke Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SunCoke Energy reported in-line EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.17, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $64,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SunCoke Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.1
|-0.11
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|0.2
|-0.09
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|319.45M
|308.40M
|240.15M
|246.55M
|Revenue Actual
|364.30M
|359.90M
|310.10M
|302.20M
